Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 450.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136,389 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $89,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $598.29. 764,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $599.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

