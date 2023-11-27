CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.