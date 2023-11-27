CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.63.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
