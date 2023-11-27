Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.52

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.52 and last traded at $109.19, with a volume of 32844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Crane Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.03.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Read More

