Creightons (LON:CRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.68

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.68 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 335303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.69.

In other Creightons news, insider Paul Forster sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £13,500 ($16,889.78). Corporate insiders own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

