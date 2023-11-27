Critical Analysis: CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) vs. Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) and CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out -222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 5 3 0 2.38 CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Park Hotels & Resorts and CDL Hospitality Trusts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $15.78, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -2.07% -1.36% -0.59% CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.71 billion 1.12 $162.00 million ($0.27) -53.67 CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 6.51

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than CDL Hospitality Trusts. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDL Hospitality Trusts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts ("CDLHT") is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H-REIT"), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT"), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

