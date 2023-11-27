Critical Contrast: Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) versus Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF)

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) and Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesswood Group and Grenke’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.91 5.28 Grenke N/A N/A N/A 4.09 8.56

Chesswood Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grenke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesswood Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Grenke 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chesswood Group and Grenke, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chesswood Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 120.83%. Given Chesswood Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chesswood Group is more favorable than Grenke.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Chesswood Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Grenke shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesswood Group and Grenke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A Grenke N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Chesswood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Grenke pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Chesswood Group pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Grenke pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Grenke beats Chesswood Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada. It also provides home improvement and other consumer financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Chesswood Income Fund and changed its name to Chesswood Group Limited in January 2011. Chesswood Group Limited was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products. It also provides banking products and services, such as fixed deposits to private and business customers through its website; financing services to business start-ups, as well as development loans to SMEs and self-employed professionals; and small-ticket factoring services. The company was formerly known as GrenkeLeasing AG and changed its name to Grenke AG in May 2016. Grenke AG was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Baden-Baden, Germany.

