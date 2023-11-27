Critical Contrast: Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) versus Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Dakota Territory Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Dakota Territory Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $2.60 billion 0.36 $440.31 million $0.62 7.97 Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A -$3.16 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Ferroglobe has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Territory Resource.

This table compares Ferroglobe and Dakota Territory Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 6.91% 25.45% 10.62% Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ferroglobe and Dakota Territory Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferroglobe currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.67%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than Dakota Territory Resource.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Dakota Territory Resource on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. The company also offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. In addition, it provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Further, the company operates quartz mines in South Africa, Spain, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering an area of approximately 19,500 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, South Dakota.

