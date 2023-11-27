Critical Contrast: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) versus Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vecima Networks and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A Lumentum -12.62% 6.70% 2.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vecima Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Lumentum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumentum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A $1.04 12.06 Lumentum $1.77 billion 1.63 -$131.60 million ($2.93) -14.68

This table compares Vecima Networks and Lumentum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vecima Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumentum. Lumentum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vecima Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vecima Networks and Lumentum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vecima Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumentum 2 5 6 0 2.31

Lumentum has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Lumentum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Vecima Networks.

Summary

Lumentum beats Vecima Networks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services. Its principal products include Terrace and TerraceQAM, which are designed to meet the needs of the business services verticals, such as multi- dwelling unit, hotels, motels, and resorts; and Entra distributed access architecture platform comprising EntraPHY, EntraMAC, EntraOptical, EntraControl, and EntraVideo that addresses the network migration to a distributed access architecture. The Content Delivery and Storage segment offers solutions and software for service providers and content owners that focus on ingesting, producing, storing, delivering, and streaming video for live linear, video on demand, network digital video recorder, and time-shifted services over the internet under the MediaScale brand. The Telematics segment provides information and analytics for fleet managers to manage their mobile and fixed assets under the Contigo and Nero Global Tracking brands. The company also offers optical access nodes, Terrace QAM, Terrace TC600E, Terrace IQ, Entra FPXT-B, Enra access code, Entra access controller, Entra access switch, Entra Remote PHY Monitor, Entra Video QAM Manager, MediaScale Origin, MediaScale storage, and MediaScale transcode. In addition, it provides engineering and consultation services; lifecycle program management; installation and commission; training and certification; workforce optimization; and operations and customer support services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. Vecima Networks Inc. is a subsidiary of 684739 B.C. Ltd.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers, such as argon-ion and helium-neon lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, solar cell processing, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

