Critical Survey: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares argenx and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get argenx alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $445.27 million 65.65 -$709.59 million ($4.16) -118.94 Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$66.05 million N/A N/A

Outlook Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

52.8% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

argenx has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -22.70% -12.40% -11.12% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -818.64% -127.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for argenx and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 1 2 16 0 2.79 Outlook Therapeutics 0 6 1 0 2.14

argenx currently has a consensus target price of $547.11, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Summary

argenx beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC. The company is also developing ARGX-109 and ARGX-116; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor receptor. In addition, its partnered product candidates include Cusatuzumab for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; and ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. It also has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.