Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182,417 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 3.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $177,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,837,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

