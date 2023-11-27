Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 5.9%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 271,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 558,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens cut shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX

Cryoport Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $692.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $383,506.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cryoport by 298.2% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,656,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,989,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 431.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,738,000 after purchasing an additional 529,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 125.1% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 445,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.