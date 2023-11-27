CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.34. 1,638,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,056,147. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.