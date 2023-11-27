CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.35. 706,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,052,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

