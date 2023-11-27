Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Sold by SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group decreased its position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Cullinan Oncology accounts for approximately 0.3% of SVB Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SVB Financial Group’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance
CGEM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.54. 33,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $13.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
