Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

CPIX stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.