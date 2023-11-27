Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
CPIX stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.