CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Down 4.7%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.20. 94,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,881,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.29.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $352,720.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $894,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $352,720.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,453 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,475,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

