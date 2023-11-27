Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Sells $20,820.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $20,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,400 shares in the company, valued at $669,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, October 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $14,040.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $19,140.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,273. The company has a market capitalization of $921.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $14.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytek Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 1,006.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 433,065 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.