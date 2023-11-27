Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.17. 439,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

