Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $36,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,900,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $156.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

