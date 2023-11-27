Darius Adamczyk Sells 41,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,338. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.34 and its 200-day moving average is $192.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

