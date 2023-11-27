Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 4.5%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 78,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 889,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -1.83.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 384,400 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,948,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $62,108.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $133,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 384,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,948,426.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,085 shares of company stock valued at $117,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

