Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading 18.2% Higher

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 200,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 134,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 27.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

