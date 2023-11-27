Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Down 4.8%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.52. Approximately 26,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 734,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,285.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $105,641 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.