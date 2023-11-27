dentalcorp (DNTL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of dentalcorp (TSE: DNTL) in the last few weeks:

11/21/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.00.

11/9/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of dentalcorp stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$5.75. The company had a trading volume of 245,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$10.12.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

