DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

