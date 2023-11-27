Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.98

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 2,040 ($25.77) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,372.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

