DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $45,538.80 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25.

On Friday, September 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.98. 3,685,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 77.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 173,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in DexCom by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,346,000. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,538,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 11,359.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 733,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,424,000 after buying an additional 726,980 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

