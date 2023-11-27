Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,144,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 452,221 shares.The stock last traded at $142.73 and had previously closed at $142.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Diageo

Diageo Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Diageo

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $6,685,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.