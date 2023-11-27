Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.43

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 121366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $36,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,710.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

