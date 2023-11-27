Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABUGet Free Report) fell 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.37. 8,458,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 36,790,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABU. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 158.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.