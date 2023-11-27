Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.37. 8,458,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 36,790,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.
Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
