Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.37. 8,458,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 36,790,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABU. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 158.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

