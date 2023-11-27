Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 104.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

