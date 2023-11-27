Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $430.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as high as $385.84 and last traded at $385.24. Approximately 454,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 679,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.32.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.85.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.91.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

