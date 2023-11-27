Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

DGICA stock remained flat at $14.41 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 28,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.13 million, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of -0.02. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.17 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $192,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at $6,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $113,922.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,061,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $175,733,578.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,271 shares of company stock worth $296,586 over the last 90 days. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

