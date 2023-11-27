DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Position Lifted by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.72. 1,772,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,209,318.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 795,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,979,891. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.