DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Raised by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 603.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,487 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for 2.2% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $31,510,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,476,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,055,566.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at $133,055,566.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,174. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.