DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.17

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday. The company traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 835419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,417,193 shares of company stock worth $50,872,174. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

