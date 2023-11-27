DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.06. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 44,348 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Trading Up 5.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.