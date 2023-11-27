Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $6.45 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRETF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

