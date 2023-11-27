Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.70

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 122470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,768,546.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $991,165 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after buying an additional 1,267,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

