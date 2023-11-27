Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $225.66

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $225.66 and last traded at $223.86, with a volume of 164766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.82.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $3,154,330.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,788,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,496 shares of company stock valued at $73,360,476 in the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Duolingo by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duolingo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,393,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

