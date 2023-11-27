DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.51. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DURECT by 118.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DURECT by 5,370.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth $45,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

