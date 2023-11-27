East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $68.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $61.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

