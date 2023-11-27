eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.25

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

eBullion Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

About eBullion

eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

