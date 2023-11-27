Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,228. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

