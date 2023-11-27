Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 1,261 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Efstathios A. Kouninis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Wednesday, September 13th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 248 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $11,048.40.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 384,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,640. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 1.02. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pegasystems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.