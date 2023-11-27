Elanco Animal Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,017 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 255% compared to the average daily volume of 1,693 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.01. 1,318,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,979. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

