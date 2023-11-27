Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 1.1% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

EA traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $137.19. The company had a trading volume of 351,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average of $126.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock worth $3,607,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

