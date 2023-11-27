Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.51

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Elementis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

