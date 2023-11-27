Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.38.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$37.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.42. Empire has a 12-month low of C$33.22 and a 12-month high of C$40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$190,000.00. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

