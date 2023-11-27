Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.22

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 21079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 4.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $778.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.